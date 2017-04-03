Charleston Southern looking forward to Tucker era

(STATS) – Charleston Southern will challenge for a third straight Big South title and FCS playoff appearance in its 2017 schedule under first-year coach Mark Tucker.

The Buccaneers announced an 11-game schedule on Monday, with the Tucker era set to open on Sept. 2 at Mississippi State.

They will host five games at Buccaneer Field – against Point (Sept. 23), Mississippi Valley State (Sept. 30), Savannah State (Oct. 21) and Big South opponents Monmouth (Oct. 28, Homecoming) and Liberty (Nov. 18).

“We established a standard of success during my time here and we’ve spent each day working on living up to that standard,” said Tucker, the quarterbacks coach on the last four CSU teams. “Only we can determine what affects us, and if we continue to stay motivated, continue with our tempo, physicality, and mindset, and play to those results, everything else will take care of itself.”

—-

2017 Charleston Southern Schedule

Sept. 2, at Mississippi State

Sept. 9, at South Carolina State

Sept. 16, at Elon

Sept. 23, Point

Sept. 30, Mississippi Valley State

Oct. 14, at Presbyterian*

Oct. 21, Savannah State

Oct. 28, Monmouth* (Homecoming)

Nov. 4, at Gardner-Webb*

Nov. 11, at Kennesaw State*

Nov. 18, Liberty*

* – Big South game