Cardale Jones pokes fun at school tweet with funny cap at Ohio State graduation
Buffalo Bills quarterback Cardale Jones took a moment at his graduation from Ohio State to poke fun at his own tweet from 2012.
As a freshman for the Buckeyes, he tweeted, “Why should we have to go to class if we came here to play FOOTBALL, we ain't come to play SCHOOL, classes are POINTLESS.”
He reminded us of that tweet with his graduation cap that read, “Sum 1 ONCE SAID 'We Ain't Come Here To Play School'”
#TBT In honor of #GraduationWeekend pic.twitter.com/w8obRQlXKW
— Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) May 4, 2017
A post shared by Cardale Jones (@cardale7_) on
Jones is the first member of his family to graduate college. He earned his degree in African-American and African studies.