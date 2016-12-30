Capital One Orange Bowl Live Stream: Watch Michigan vs Florida State Online

The Michigan Wolverines and Florida State Seminoles face off in the Capital One Orange Bowl from Miami, Florida. Here’s how you can watch online.

The Michigan Wolverines enter the Orange Bowl ranked sixth in the AP Poll with a 10-2 record. They just missed the College Football Playoffs, losing their last game of the regular season to Ohio State 30-27 in double overtime.

The Wolverines still enter their Orange Bowl meeting with the Seminoles with the second ranked scoring defense in the FBS, allowing just 12.5 points per game. They feature Heisman finalist safety Jabrill Peppers in a variety of ways, showing his ability to make plays on both sides of the ball. Peppers has 66 total tackles (46 solo, 20 assisted), 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception. In the return game, Peppers has 260 kick return yards and 310 punt return yards and a punt return for a touchdown. He also scored three rushing touchdowns.

Look for Peppers and Michigan’s defense to wreak havoc in this game. They are seeking their first 11-win season since 2011.

The Florida State Seminoles enter the Orange Bowl ranked 10th in the AP Poll with a 9-3 record. They’ll have their work cut out for them on both sides of the ball against a very good Michigan team.

The Seminoles won four straight games to finish the regular season. The defense allowed just 18 points per game in their last four games. They tied for the ACC lead in sacks as a team with 47 this season. Defensive end Demarcus Walker led the team with 15 of those sacks.

On offense, the Seminoles have running back Dalvin Cook and quarterback Deondre Francois. Cook ran for 1,620 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns this season. While through the air, Francois threw for 3,128 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns in 2016.

The Wolverines rank 11th in the FBS in scoring offense this season, putting up 41 points per game. If the Seminoles want to have a chance in the Orange Bowl, the defense will have to step it up.

Here is all the live stream information.

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Matchup to Watch for: Running back Dalvin Cook is averaging 135 rushing yards and 1.5 rushing touchdowns per game for the Florida State offense. He will certainly be looking to end 2016 with a bang. Added motivation: coming 10th in Heisman voting after finishing 7th in 2015. Look for Cook for challenge the Wolverines defense all game long. He’s averaging six yards per carry as well.

