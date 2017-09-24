Cantwell, Garrett lead Weber State to 41-3 win over UC Davis (Sep 23, 2017)

OGDEN, Utah (AP) Stefan Cantwell threw for three touchdowns and Treshawn Garrett scored on a 98-yard run to help Weber State beat UC Davis 41-3 on Saturday night.

Cantwell was 7-of-11 passing for 205 yards, Rashid Shaheed had three receptions for 163 yards – including a 67-yard touchdown – and Xequille Harry scored on an 84-yard punt return for Weber State (3-1). Garrett finished with 10 carries for 122 yards.

Shaheed’s touchdown made it 7-3, after Trey Tuttle hit a 23-yard field goal, Garrett broke off the longest run play in Weber State history to make it 17-3 with 2:03 left in the first quarter. Harry caught a punt at the 16, jumped back and evaded three would-be tacklers as he slipped up the left sideline before cutting inside and racing for the score with 3:55 left in the half and Andrew Vollert’s 17-yard touchdown catch gave the Wildcats a 31-3 lead at the break.

Jake Maier was 26-of-43 for 327 yards passing for UC Davis (2-2), but threw two interceptions. The Aggies had just 13 yards rushing.