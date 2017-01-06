Candeto to coach Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks, B-backs
AP
ATLANTA (AP) Craig Candeto, who played quarterback for Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson at Navy, has been hired as the Yellow Jackets’ quarterbacks coach.
Candeto, who also will coach B-backs, was Georgia Tech’s assistant director of football operations in 2016. He spent three seasons as head coach at Capital University, a Division III school in Columbus, Ohio. He was an assistant at The Citadel from 2011-12.
The 34-year-old Candeto replaces Bryan Cook, now the offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern.
Johnson says Candeto brings a familiarity of Georgia Tech’s spread-option offense ”as a coach and a player.”
—
