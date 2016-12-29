Can the Ohio State Defense Stop the Clemson Passing Game?

Ohio State defense vs Clemson passing game is an intriguing matchup.

The Ohio State defense will face their stiffest test this season in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson has one of the most talented and deepest receiving corps in the nation and they also have an extremely talented quarterback to throw them the ball.

This could be the best matchup in the College Football Playoff. The No. 7 ranked Tiger passing attack versus the No. 5 Ohio State pass defense. The winner of this matchup could very well determine which team wins the game.

Let’s begin with the Clemson receivers led by junior Mike Williams. The 6-3 225 pounder is a pass catching machine. Williams has 84 receptions for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

Two possession receivers, Artavis Scott and Ray-Ray Mccloud have 71 and 45 receptions respectively. They have combined for over 1,000 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

The explosive threat in the receiving corps is 6-1 210 pound sophomore Deon Cain. He has caught 32 passes for 621 yards (19.4 yard average) and 9 touchdowns.

The next player is a guy you want to keep your eye on in crucial situations. Sophomore Hunter Renfrow seems to be able to come up with a big play right when the Tigers need one.

I have only seen a few Clemson games this season so I reached out to my buddy Anthony Messenger to see if that is usually the case.

Anthony is the “Expert” at Rubbing The Rock, the FanSided site that covers Clemson. He confirmed that Deshaun Watson and the sophomore wide-out always appear to be on the same page. He said Watson can usually count on Renfrow to come up with that big play. His stats-29 receptions for 353 yards and 4 touchdowns.

If attempting to shut down the wide-outs for Clemson weren’t enough, Ohio State will have to contend with 6-5 260 pound tight end Jordan Leggett. The senior has 38 receptions for 637 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Ohio State will counter with the most talented and athletic back seven in the country. Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley and safety Malik Hooker are projected to be first round picks by some if they decide to enter the NFL draft in the spring.

It doesn’t end there either. Safeties Damon Webb and Jordan Fuller as well as cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Damon Arnette are extremely fast and athletic.

When it comes to linebackers dropping back into coverage, Ohio State has some of the best. Outside linebackers Jerome Baker and Chris Worley can run with most wide receivers and Raekwon McMillan is very quick for a middle linebacker.

Bud Foster may have given Ohio State the blueprint to shutting down the Clemson passing attack. The legendary defensive coordinator appeared to have the right approach in the ACC Championship Game, he just didn’t have the athletes to make it happen. But maybe the Buckeyes will.

Virginia Tech pressured Watson but couldn’t get to him. He either took off running or moved around in the pocket and often completed a pass, usually to a well defended receiver.

Will the Buckeye defensive linemen be just that half-step quicker to get the sack? Or possibly a defensive back will get to the receiver a split second quicker? Also, if Watson continually has to throw into traffic like he did against Virginia Tech, will that spell disaster?

The Ohio State back seven can make a team pay if the quarterback makes a mistake, and they sure know how to return an interception for a touchdown. And Watson has had interception issues this season.

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the Fiesta Bowl. It definitely will be strength versus strength when Ohio State’s defense goes head to head with Clemson’s passing game, and I think it’s the most intriguing matchup in the first round of the playoff.

This article originally appeared on