Campbell ready for final PFL season

(STATS) – Campbell is set to play its 10th and final season in the Pioneer Football League this year before moving to the Big South Conference in 2018.

The Camels announced an 11-game 2017 schedule on Wednesday, including six home games at Barker-Lane Stadium.

Coach Mike Minter’s program, coming off a 5-5 record, will host Methodist (Aug. 31) and Georgetown (Sept. 9) in non-league games and PFL opponents Morehead State (Sept. 30), Valparaiso (Oct. 7), Jacksonville (Oct. 28) and Drake (Nov. 11).

2017 Campbell Schedule

Aug. 31, Methodist

Sept. 9, Georgetown

Sept. 16, at Presbyterian

Sept. 23, at Stetson*

Sept. 30, Morehead State*

Oct. 7, Valparaiso*

Oct. 14, at Dayton*

Oct. 21, at Butler*

Oct. 28, Jacksonville*

Nov. 4, at Davidson*

Nov. 11, Drake*

* – Pioneer Football League game