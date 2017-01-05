Cam Robinson warns Clemson on groin grab: ‘They better not try me like that’

Alabama All-American tackle Cam Robinson has a warning for those on Clemson's team that attempt to go anywhere near his groin during Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship.

“They better not try me like that. That's all I've got to say,” Robinson said, via AL.com.

Robinson is referring to the groin-grabbing incident that took place during Clemson's 31–0 win over Ohio State in semifinals last Saturday.

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins grabbed Ohio State back Curtis Samuel in the groin area during a run and when asked about it Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware said it wasn't that big of a deal.

“The game is so serious and it's so locked in out there, you try to do stuff just to have fun, to break up the seriousness of the game,” Boulware said. “People are trying to say 'sexual assault.' People that say that have either never played football, have never been in a locker room and seen the weird stuff. We're together every day for years and years and years. You get very comfortable around each other. I know there's going to be that one person: “Well, I played football and I never did that.' You either sucked at football, you had no friends in the locker room or you were the person that went in the bathroom stall to go change because you were scared to shower with the team.”

Alabama is seeking its fifth national title in the past eight seasons, while Clemson seeks their first championship since 1981.

– Scooby Axson

