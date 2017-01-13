Report: Cal set to hire Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox

California is in contract negotiations with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox and has been offered the job, FoxSports.com’s Bruce Feldman reports.

The 40-year-old Wilcox would replace Sonny Dykes, who was fired last weekend after four seasons and a 19–30 record. in four seasons with the Golden Bears.

Wilcox, who was a Cal assistant from 2003 to 2005, spent one season at Wisconsin and has had previous stops at USC, Washington, Tennessee, and Boise State.

California has been known for the offense over the years and their defense struggled in 2016, ranking 125th of 128 FBS teams in total defense, 127th in scoring defense and gave up 6.71 yards per play. Wisconsin's defense last season ranked fourth in the NCAA in scoring.

The Bears went 5–7 last season, losing four of its last five games.

– Scooby Axson

