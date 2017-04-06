Cal Poly, Weber State schedule 2018-19 series

(STATS) – Not scheduled to meet in Big Sky conference play during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Cal Poly and Weber State have decided to get together anyway.

The schools have agreed to what amounts to an unusual home-and-home series in those years, meeting at Cal Poly on Sept. 8, 2018, and at Weber State on Sept. 21, 2019, in games that will not count in the Big Sky standings.

Last season, both programs had 7-5 records and qualified for the FCS playoffs.