Cal Names Justin Wilcox Head Coach, Steve Greatwood Set To Join Staff

Former Oregon Ducks player Justin Wilcox has been named Head Coach of the California Golden Bears and is bringing a former Oregon Coach with him to Berkeley.

The negotiations came to an end Saturday night and Justin Wilcox found himself the Head Coach of the California Golden Bears following the firing of Sonny Dykes last weekend. Wilcox has become a proven Defensive Coordinator over the years and finally landed the position every Assistant Coach strives for. In becoming Head Coach he also has the opportunity to begin the building of his Assistant Coaching Staff and that process also started over the weekend.

Justin Wilcox Named California Head Football Coach https://t.co/iNQK5Sg0QV — Mike Williams (@ADCalBears) January 15, 2017

According to Comcast Sportsnet, Wilcox has tabbed former Oregon Offensive Line Coach Steve Greatwood to join him in the Pac-12 South. Greatwood’s accomplishments with Oregon were legendary, but he is clearly not ready to retire just yet. He was let go from the Ducks when he was not retained by Willie Taggart. It all started with the firing of Mark Helfrich in late November.

Former Oregon Assistant Don Pellum may also find a position on Wilcox Staff with Cal.

Taggart hired Mario Cristobal to become the Offensive Line Coach for Oregon Football. Greatwood showed in 2014 that he could still produce with an Offensive Front loaded with talent that headed to the NFL Draft including Hroniss Grasu and Jake Fisher over the years.

