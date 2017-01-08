Report: Cal fires head coach Sonny Dykes

Cal has fired head football coach Sonny Dykes, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reports.

Dykes accumulated a 19–30 record in four seasons with the Golden Bears. They went 1–11 in his first year in charge in 2013 and 5–7 in 2014 and 2016. Led by quarterback Jared Goff, the eventual first pick in the NFL draft, Cal went 8–5 in 2015 and won the Armed Forces Bowl over Air Force. It was Cal’s first eight-win season since 2009 and its first bowl win since 2008.

Dykes, 47, joined Cal after three seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he went 22–15. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech and Arizona.

Cal hopes to have Dykes’s replacement in place by the end of the week, Feldman reports.

