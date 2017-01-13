Cal Bears Negotiating With Justin Wilcox For Head Coach

There have been rumors over the years that Oregon Native Justin Wilcox would return home to Coach for Oregon, but now he appears to be getting his first Head Coaching job.

It is not for the Oregon Ducks, but Wilcox will remain in the Pac-12 Conference. After spending several seasons as Defensive Coordinator for the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies, his name is being connected as the likely next Head Coach for the California Golden Bears after Sonny Dykes was let go on Sunday.

Wilcox was the Linebackers Coach for Cal back in 2003. He was there until 2005 then under Jeff Tedford. He takes over a team that went a lackluster 5-7, missing a bowl game despite having the 10th Best Offense in the Country in 2016. The problem with the Golden Bears is his expertise. The Golden Bears Defense was ranked toward the bottom of the Nation.

In 2016, Justin Wilcox was the Defensive Coordinator in the Big Ten For Wisconsin and he led the 4th best scoring Defense in the nation.

The branch of Coaching from which Justin Wilcox leans is impressive. He has worked with Tedford, Chris Peterson with Washington, and most recently Paul Chryst with Wisconsin.

The Pac-12 matchup with the Oregon Football team just became a little more interesting.

This article originally appeared on