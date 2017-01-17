BYU football: Where did Cougars land in USA TODAY’s re-rank?

BYU football went 9-4 in year one under Kalani Sitake. While the Cougars never made the Top 25 during the season, they’re pretty close in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank.

To say BYU football had a roller-coaster season would be an understatement. The “Cardiac Cougars” had a thrilling year filled with ups and downs.

They never made the Top 25 during the season – although a win at Boise State would’ve really helped – the Cougars nearly made it in USA TODAY’s re-ranking of all 128 FBS teams.

BYU football came in ranked No. 30.

The Cougars jumped 12 spots from the last re-rank after beating Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl.

Not too shabby, especially considering all the changes BYU football underwent in 2016. New coaches, new schemes, a tough schedule – so there’s plenty to be excited for if you’re a Cougar fan.

As for the Cougars’ opponents, here’s how they stacked up.

Utah Utes: No. 17

West Virginia: No. 21

Boise State: No. 27

Wyoming: No. 49

Toledo: No. 50

Mississippi State: No. 66

UCLA: No. 84

Michigan State: No. 92

Cincinnati: No. 100

Arizona: No. 104

Utah State: No. 112

UMass: No. 123

If you would’ve said in September that BYU football’s best wins would be Wyoming and Toledo, most fans would’ve been disappointed. Still, even though Arizona and Michigan State had down years, it’s tough to be bummed about those games – they were still great wins.

Now, BYU football is gearing up for National Signing Day on Feb. 1. Next season, the Cougars will open the year with Portland State before clashing with the LSU Tigers in NRG Stadium in Houston.

