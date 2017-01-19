BYU football’s Ty Detmer receives NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

BYU football’s Heisman-winner offensive coordinator Ty Detmer has received yet another honor from the NCAA. Detmer was one of six athletes to receive the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award.

Looks like BYU football offensive coordinator Ty Detmer will have to clear out some space in his trophy cabinet.

The 1990 Heisman Trophy winner received the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award last night in Tennessee.

The NCAA Silver Anniversary Award recognizes individuals on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college playing careers. The award highlights on and off-the-field accomplishments.

Detmer is a BYU football legend, leading the Cougars to four-straight bowl appearances during his career. He broke 59 NCAA records as the Cougars’ signal caller and won a litany of awards.

He graduated from BYU in 1992 and was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 1992 NFL Draft. Detmer spent 14 seasons in the NFL and retired in 2005.

Detmer was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002. In December 2015 he joined Kalani Sitake‘s staff as the offensive coordinator and revamped BYU’s offense.

Detmer does volunteer work with the Children’s Miracle Network to raise money for children’s hospitals. He also established the Ty Detmer Charitable Foundation and Ty Detmer Football League.

Five other Cougars have won the Silver Anniversary Award. Larry Echohawk, Gifford Nielsen, Danny Ainge, Steve Young and Dylann Duncan Certain are the other recipients.

Detmer threw for 15,031 yards and 121 touchdowns for BYU football and led the Cougars to a 37-10-2 record.

Detmer and the rest of the BYU football staff are now on the recruiting trail with Signing Day looming on Feb. 1. As the Cougars continue to develop their pro-style offense, a new crop of recruits will go a long way to improving their 2017 chances.

This article originally appeared on