BYU football: Regardless of who commits, Signing Day will be fun

National Signing Day is like Christmas for college football fans. We’re just a week away from the big day, and regardless of who comes to BYU football, it’s shaping up to be a fun time.

Get ready, BYU football fans.

The newest crop of Cougars are about to commit. There’s no way to know which ones will make an impact – most won’t even be on campus until 2019 – but there’s no denying how much fun Signing Day is.

It’s even more fun now that Kalani Sitake is at the helm. The man is known for his recruiting, and it’s not hard to see why he’s so successful. I’ve had the privilege of speaking with him a few times, and he’s one of the most genuine individuals I’ve met.

I can only imagine the impression he must make when he walks into a 17-year-old’s living room and pitches BYU football.

Clearly it’s a good one.

After securing the services of Langi Tuifua, Sitake and the Cougars are still in the mix for some incredibly big fish. He’s been flipping the “Polynesian Pipeline” from the moment he was hired and the future looks incredibly bright for BYU football.

Even if BYU football misses out on Jay Tufele, Chaz Ah You and Oliver Martin, Signing Day will still be fun. From this fan’s vantage point, it seems better to go after four and five-star recruits. Even if you miss out, it helps improve the image. Every top-rated prospect with a BYU logo on his top five list only helps the Cougars.

The more times this happens, the more likely it is that BYU football starts landing top-flight talent. Or, at the very least, BYU starts out-recruiting Utah consistently.

Sitake and the Cougars currently have 18 commits, with an average rating of .8038 according to 247Sports. Eighteen other four or five-star recruits hold offers from BYU. Eighteen. One. Eight.

To put that in perspective, in 2015 just six four or five-stars had offers from BYU.

Even if they strike out, it’s great to see the Cougars aren’t afraid to swing the bat. I think it’s clear Sitake and his staff can recruit with the very best of them, so why not go after the big fish?

Sitake will unveil the 2017 class on Feb. 1. Lawless Republic will have extensive Signing Day coverage. For now, just count down the days until Christmas in February.

