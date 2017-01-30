BYU football recruiting: Five undecided recruits interested in the Cougars

Signing Day is right around the corner, but there are still plenty of big names out there. Here are five big fish that are still considering BYU football.

BYU football’s 2017 recruiting class is shaping up to be a good one. Head coach Kalani Sitake is emphasizing the tight end and defensive line positions, two areas where the Cougars were thin last year.

The Cougars currently have 19 commits according to 247Sports, but are still in the running for plenty of big names.

While some look more likely than others, here are five currently undecided recruits that are seriously considering BYU football.

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle, Bingham High School (UT)

Tufele’s top schools: Utah, Ohio State, Michigan, BYU, USC

Utah is the likely favorite to land the four-star Tufele. The Utes currently don’t have a defensive tackle commit. Tufele played in the Army All-American game and recorded 10.5 sacks and 57 tackles as a senior at Brigham High School. He’s ranked as the top player in Utah, according to 247Sports.

Oliver Martin – Wide Receiver, West Senior High School (IA)

Martin’s top schools: Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State BYU

Martin doesn’t talk much about his recruiting, and never took to social media to announce a top five. The list above was compiled by scouring various recruiting sites and listing the schools that appeared most frequently.

BYU football appears to be a long shot in landed Martin, but there’s no denying he’d be a big get for the Cougars. Martin – a four-star recruit – led the state of Iowa with 1,272 yards and posted 14 touchdowns before playing in the Army All-American game.

Alden Tofa – Defensive End, West Jordan High School (UT)

Tofa’s top schools: UCLA, BYU, Utah, Oregon

Tofa is a three-star recruit and ranked the 35th defensive end in the 2017 class by 247Sports. He’d be a big get for BYU football as the Cougars attempt to revamp their defensive line. Tofa has accumulated 161 tackles and five sacks in his varsity career.

At this point, it seems like Tofa is choosing between BYU and Oregon, but rumor is he’s leaning heavily towards the Cougars.

Jordan Lolohea – Defensive End, East High School (UT)

Lolohea’s top schools: BYU, Washington, Utah, Oregon

Lolohea’s brother AJ committed to the Cougars in December, so there might be an in for BYU football there. He’s versatile enough to play defensive end or linebacker and plays with a real mean streak.

The three-star recruit posted 21 sacks in his career at East High School.

Chaz Ah You – Safety, Timpview High School (UT)

Ah You’s top schools: BYU, Washington, UCLA

UCLA was long thought to be the front-runner for the four-star safety, but BYU football now looks to be in the lead. His father, Jasen, is the Director of Athletic Relations at BYU.

Ah You plans on playing one year before serving an LDS mission and he’d be a huge get for the Cougars. He’s a smooth and explosive defender who has a knack for making plays.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, Feb. 1. BYU will be holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. MST to speak on the 2017 class.

