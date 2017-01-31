BYU football recruiting: Cougars receive commitment from Mason Fakahua

The BYU football program has added another member to the 2017 recruiting class. Mason Fakahua – a Utah product – has joined the Cougars.

BYU football added a quarterback.

Mason Fakahua, a Cedar City (UT), product committed to the Cougars over the weekend as a member of the 2017 BYU football recruiting class.

Fakahua will serve a LDS mission before suiting up for the Cougars, but he is a quality get for head coach Kalani Sitake.

Fakahua was also considering Utah State and Southern Utah. BYU recruited Fakahua as an athlete, but he was a talented dual-threat quarterback at Cedar High School.

His final season was shortened after tearing his ACL, but he still threw for 1,363 yards and ran for a team-high 778 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry.

Fakahua is an explosive athlete. BYU football will let him compete for the quarterback job, but I think he’s got a better shot of playing in the secondary. The two-star recruit has been a BYU fan his entire life, and said the opportunity was one he couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve always been a BYU fan,” Fakahua told the Deseret News. “I’ve had family go to BYU. I just grew up being a BYU fan, so just getting the opportunity to go play for a school that I’ve always loved is great for me. I feel like it’s the right choice and the right opportunity to take.”

Fakahua’s highlights can be seen below.

National Signing Day is tomorrow, Feb. 1. Kalani Sitake and other BYU coaches will be addressing the media at 1:30 p.m. MST.

