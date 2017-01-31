BYU football recruiting: Commit to land helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium?

A rumor began swirling on Signing Day eve that a recruit would be landing a helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium to announce his BYU football commitment.

Well, this one is new.

A recruit might be landing a helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium tomorrow.

The rumor began circulating social media late Tuesday afternoon that LES might become a landing pad on Signing Day. It seems to have started with Tim Montemayor.

Multiple people say a recruit could be landing a helicopter at LES to announce his commitment to #BYU … could be spectacular — Tim Montemayor (@TheMontyShow) January 31, 2017

Apparently, BYU was clearing off the center of the field today so the recruit can land it on the mid-field Y logo.

To be honest, I don’t even know what to make of this. The odds of this being true stand at about one percent. But, let’s pretend for a second that this is legit.

It would be awesome.

I know a lot of BYU football fans are sour on modern recruiting. It’s an awful lot of bells and whistles and worship for 18-year-olds. But, that’s the way things are now. Recruits want flash and pizzazz, and schools want the recruits – so flash and pizzazz they get.

But something like this is representative of the positive energy Kalani Sitake has brought to Provo. A potential helicopter landing wouldn’t even be discussed during the Bronco Mendenhall years – and that’s totally fine. But there’s no denying that something special is in the air now.

BYU fans understand how special the school is. It’s a wonderful place. But, I’m pretty sure that the average high school football player doesn’t equate BYU with fun. Landing a helicopter at LES – for as crazy as it is – helps change that. It helps change the dynamic and makes BYU seem more… fun.

That perception can only help recruiting in the future.

We’ll find out tomorrow if any of this craziness happens.

