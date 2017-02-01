BYU football recruiting: Chaz Ah You lands helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium

That rumor going around about a BYU football recruit landing a helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium? Turns out that was true.

Talk about a big day for BYU football.

The Cougars have a great signing class and just got four-star safety Chaz Ah You in the coolest way possible.

He landed a helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium to announce his commitment to the program.

The rumor started circulating yesterday, and most people thought it was crazy talk.

Multiple people say a recruit could be landing a helicopter at LES to announce his commitment to #BYU … could be spectacular — Tim Montemayor (@TheMontyShow) January 31, 2017

Nope. Turns out it was very, very legit.

What really can you say about something like this? It’s obviously the most fun any recruit has had committing to BYU football. It’s unique, it grabs headlines and it shines a really fun and unique light on the Y.

Watch 4-star safety Chaz Ah You land at his school in his helicopter commitment. #BRCommitmentWeek pic.twitter.com/r0ueYTpRWi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2017

If you ask me, there’s nothing bad about it. This stunt gets other 16, 17 and 18-year-old football players looking at BYU and thinking: “That seems like a really cool place.” BYU needs more of that. Nationally, BYU doesn’t have the same perception that it does within Utah’s borders.

As far as Ah You is concerned on the field, the Cougars got a good one.

Ah You is a smooth player. Everything he does, he makes it look easy. He’s got great instincts in coverage, attacks the ball well, and is a good tackler. Ah You is explosive and has a knack for making plays.

He’s going to be a true impact player in Provo for years.

Ah You had offers from just about every significant school in the nation, but his top 12 included: BYU, Utah, California, Vanderbilt, Iowa, Utah State, UCLA, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Washington and Stanford.

He’s a great get for BYU football.

Ah You is another great get for the Cougars. A four-star safety from Timpview High School, Ah You is a playmaker in the secondary. He has the potential to be a truly great player in Provo. He’s got good hands, is smooth in playing the football and he’s a sure tackler. Plus, the kids LANDED A HELICOPTER AT LES, which is an epic move.

This article originally appeared on