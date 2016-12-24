BYU Football: Poinsettia Bowl fitting finale for 2016

BYU football’s season ended with its victory over Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl. In many ways, it came together as a perfect ending for this 2016 team.

The bard said that all the world’s a stage. This year’s BYU football team could have hardly asked for a better one than the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.

This isn’t to say the Cougars couldn’t have played a lot better, or played a better opponent. Or, say, scored 93 points. I wouldn’t complain.

But the way the game unfolded felt nearly scripted. It was scattered with fantastic moments that bear review. Every main character got their moment to shine. It even ended by snatching triumph out of the air when it was hovering dangerously at the edge of reach.

But he’s not bitter

This sideline talk about gloves sort of devolved into “whatever, I’m wet, this sucks” #PoinsettiaBowl pic.twitter.com/5WeHHo7R2U — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 22, 2016

It never rains in San Diego. The commentators made sure we were fully aware of this fact, especially a particularly salty sideline reporter. A lot of people say, “Hey man, try to be a bit more professional.” I say, thank you for the entertainment.

And there was much wet

During the drizzle, gripping the ball became tenuous. Jamaal Williams coughed up just his second career lost fumble. Passes squeezed through receiver’s hands like they were oiled grapes.

Both teams went 0-7 on third downs to start the game as defenses traded punches. The Cougars had the advantage in field position, but couldn’t make any progress through the mud. Wyoming’s bell-ringer at running back, Brian Hill, was mysteriously held out the first quarter. Without him, linebacker Fred Warner and, uh, mostly defensive player Harvey Langi were tackling everything in brown and yellow.

But even with Jamaal rumbling, the weather allowed the Cowboys to stack the box on BYU football. The momentum hovered, daring either team to seize it.

Wyoming blinked first. Specifically, their punter blinked, and at the worst time.

Doink and dive

After another defensive stop by the Cougars, the Cowboys lined up to boot it from deep in their own territory. Then the Cowboys’ punter, who shall remain nameless for the sake of his family, had a tough time handling the snap.

You can probably see the video. But let’s describe it in minute detail anyway.

Back comes the snap. The glistening ball zips through his fingers, and off his helmet it doinks. He opens his hands in blank-minded panic as it flutters up into the air. He can’t see it: it’s right over him. It takes a second bounce off his noggin. You can imagine for yourself nice cartoon “bonk!” sound as it does. I know I do.

Using sonar, the punter orients himself to clamber for the ball… just in time for Morgan Unga to come up from his special teams spot and force him to toss it back into the dirt. The Cowboys’ recover it, but turn it over on downs on their own five yard line.

Tanner Mangum scrambles in for the TD two plays later. He does it gracefully, diving fully extended into the end zone. The Russian judge gives him an 8.3.

Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky…

Starting in the second half, the rain lightened up, and suddenly Wyoming’s QB Josh Allen can spin the pigskin. The Cowboys open up with a long scoring drive, frustrating the BYU defense with a balanced attack, closing the game to a three-point margin. The momentum shifts in their favor.

The Cougars need to respond with a good drive to stay in control, and Mangum shines. He executes a balanced drive of his own, zipping passes. Nick Kurtz high points a ball. Jonah Trinnaman snags a pass. Jamaal rumbles.

Finally, Mangum opens up a 39-yard strike to Kurtz off play action, chucking the ball up into the drizzle for his 6-foot-6 received to pull down on the Wyoming five yard line. After a season struggling in a run-focused attack, under the weight of expectation to step in for Mitch Mathews, Kurtz has his time.

And then Tanner does this:

You just be you, gunslinger. Five yard Hail Mary’s and all.

…but being good is also nice

And then there was Jamaal Williams. BYU’s all-time leading rusher. BYU’s swaggy, flashy, all-around great running back that was determined to go out on a high note. And he broke glass.

210 yards on 26 carries. Big runs and hard yards. Breaking into the secondary, and literally daring DBs to come up and tackle him. Swag, people.

Out of the many superlatives, Jamaal’s best moment was his final touchdown run for BYU football. With help from a block by Trinnaman that removed a defender from the zip code, Jamaal’s final dash for a score was so very him.

Swagdaddy, we salute you.

Dramatic finale for BYU football

But Wyoming refused to go quietly. Their passing improved, their 1,000 yard rusher pounded, and the BYU football defense gave way. Despite a 3rd and 20 courtesy of Sae Tautu adding to his team-leading sack total, the Cowboy’s converted time after time.

Trailing only three points with nearly two minutes remaining, Wyoming sacked Mangum deep in BYU territory, and received the succeeding punt at midfield. The Cowboys started driving, cutting up BYU football yet again. Only five yards outside of field goal range, they looked poised to at least take the game to overtime.

And then senior safety Kai Nacua said not so fast.

The pick sealed the win, the season, and Nacua’s BYU career perfectly. It was a great final moment of many. All the stars got a chance to stand at center stage.

