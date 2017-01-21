BYU football: Cougars get commitment from Langi Tuifua

BYU football landed its first big fish of 2017. Four star defensive end Langi Tuifua has committed to the Cougars.

Langi Tuifua is coming to BYU football.

The four star defensive end from Bingham High School committed to the Cougars during the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday night.

Tuifua – who allegedly has long favored BYU football – said during the broadcast that he decided to come to Provo because of the coaches.

“They have the greatest coaches there,” Tuifua said. “It feels like family when I go down there.”

Congrats to 4-Star DE, Langi Tuifua from Bingham, announced his commitment to @BYUfootball football LIVE at the Polynesian Bowl! #OurGame pic.twitter.com/SHF3OY4tHz — Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 22, 2017

Tuifua chose BYU over Utah (among others) and is listed as the No. 245 player in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports. He is Kalani Sitake‘s first four star commit of 2017.

It isn’t hard to see why Tuifua is rated so highly. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder collected 35 sacks and 200 in his high school career.

While Tuifua is a great get for BYU football, his commitment might go a long way in securing the services of Jay Tufele. Tufele is a five star defensive tackle and was a teammate of Tuifua’s at Bingham High School.

Most have Tufele heading to either Utah or Ohio State, but Tuifua’s commitment might have BYU back in the game.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1, so Sitake and his coaching staff have another 10 days to finish shaping up their recruiting class. Currently, the class is rated No. 74 in the nation by 247Sports.

This article originally appeared on