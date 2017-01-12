BYU football: Cougars announce new players to roster

BYU football announced newcomers to the team and returned missionaries today. Here’s what to know.

Winter semester has just started for BYU, which means an influx of new talent to the BYU football roster as kids enroll for class.

This year is no different.

Wayne Kirby, a 315-lb. defensive tackle played in nine games as a true freshman with the Oregon Ducks last season. He collected 11 tackles and recovered a fumble in the Ducks’ upset win over the Utah Utes. Kirby was rated the top prospect in Idaho coming out of high school and was a two-time All-Idaho selection.

Austin Lee spent the 2015 season with the Utes, playing in seven games (mostly on special teams). The defensive back posted four tackles. He attended Salt Lake Community College this season and announced his commitment to BYU football in November. He was a two-time All-Utah selection while in high school.

Keanu Saleapaga is the name that will excite most BYU football fans – and for good reason. Saleapaga was the No. 9 defensive end in California by Scout when he signed with BYU football as part of the 2-16 class. He recorded seven sacks in 2015 and helped La Mirada High School win the Division III-AA state title. A litany of other schools were recruiting him, including Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, Pittsburgh and USC.

Ula Toluatu was a Wisconsin commit before serving an LDS mission. There have been a long list of great rushers to come out of Wisconsin, and Toluatu is no slouch. In 2013 he destroyed all his competition in Utah, running for 2,465 yards, 31 touchdowns and was named the Deseret News’ Mr. Football.

A.J. Lolohea served an LDS mission in Tonga and recently returned. The 6-foot-3 defensive end played at West High School in Salt Lake City and transferred from Weber State.

Joe Tukuafu was a two-way star for East High School in Utah. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder posted 700 yards receiving and eight touchdowns while adding 47 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a senior.

BYU football also welcomes back four players/RMs: offensive lineman Earl Mariner, defensive back Garrett England, tight end Matt Bushman and defensive lineman Teancum Fuga.

