BYU football coach Kalani Sitake addresses Marriott Center crowd

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake spoke at halftime of the BYU basketball game today. Here’s what the Cougar head man had to say.

The BYU basketball team took on Loyola Marymount on Saturday, and BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake addressed the crowd.

This being the last weekend before Signing Day, a number of BYU football players and recruits were in attendance.

Sitake thanked everyone for their continued support of the program, and campaigned for fans to continue to support all of BYU’s athletic programs.

As far as football goes, Sitake spoke of the late LaVell Edwards, thanking the legendary coach and his family.

“I just want to thank coach Edwards and his family for all the hard work and everything they’ve done for BYU,” Sitake said. “We hope to continue the tradition and the legacy that he established here, and we’re going to enjoy doing it in his stadium.”

The Marriott Center crowd was really into his remarks – and it’s not hard to see why. Sitake has embraced every element of BYU since his hiring.

Whether it’s cheering and dancing in the student section, or his constantly humility, BYU nation has truly embraced Sitake.

And he’s embraced them.

“Finally, I just want to speak on behalf of the team,” Sitake said near the end of his address. “We have our players, our coaches, our support staff and all of our families… (and we want) to tell everyone involved with BYU – whether you’re an administrator, faculty/staff, a fan, and especially the best student section in the world, the ROC – the rowdy, rowdy ROC – we are all BYU. We are all BYU fans. And you have the power to make things great. Thank you to our BYU family.”

The entirety of Sitake’s speech can be viewed below.

Sitake and BYU football will unveil the 2017 recruiting class on Signing Day (Feb. 1).

