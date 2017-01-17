BYU football alum Kyle Van Noy playing for Super Bowl berth

One of the most electric BYU football players of all time is playing for a chance to go to the Super Bowl this weekend as the Patriots clash with the Steelers.

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy‘s career seemed to be floundering with the Detroit Lions. The Lions didn’t really know how to use him and his playing time was dwindling.

Then the call came. And the news broke. KVN was coming to New England, joining Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Since joining the Patriots in late October, Van Noy has been reminding BYU football fans of the player they used to watch – of the player that single-handedly won the 2012 Poinsettia Bowl over San Diego State.

Van Noy has recorded 31 total tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble since joining Belichick’s squad. But perhaps what’s more impressive than his statistics is the faith his new coach has in him.

When Patriots linebacker and captain Dont’a Hightower missed three weeks late in the season with a knee injury, Van Noy became the defensive play-caller. I don’t remember the last time – or if there ever even was a last time – a Belichick defense was being called by a recently traded for player.

Not to mention, shortly after Van Noy arrived, Belichick sent off Jamie Collins. Collins, a leader on the Patriots defense, was apparently being too hard to negotiate with. So, Belichick did was Belichick does: got rid of him. While Collins might have been a pain, his absence was sure to leave a massive hole in New England’s linebacking unit. But KVN – and others – stepped up in a big way.

Now it seems like Van Noy has a home in New England for a long time.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lawless Republic team!

The New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in the AFC Championship game. Van Noy – the lone Cougar remaining in the NFL playoffs – will have a shot at the Super Bowl. The Patriots are currently a 4.5-point favorite in the matchup.

This article originally appeared on