Butler to host five games in 2017

(STATS) – After a subpar season, Butler will try to rebound in its 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Tuesday.

It includes five home games at the Butler Bowl, beginning Sept. 16 against Taylor. Within the Pioneer Football League, the Bulldogs will host Drake (Sept. 30), Jacksonville (Oct. 14), Campbell (Oct. 21) and Valparaiso (Nov. 11).

Last season, coach Jeff Voris’ squad finished 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the PFL.

—=

2017 Butler Schedule

Sept. 2, at Illinois State

Sept. 9, at Franklin

Sept. 16, Taylor

Sept. 23, at San Diego*

Sept. 30, Drake*

Oct. 7, at Morehead State*

Oct. 14, Jacksonville*

Oct. 21, Campbell*

Oct. 28, at Dayton*

Nov. 4, at Stetson*

Nov. 11, Valparaiso*

* – Pioneer Football League game