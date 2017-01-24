Butler to host five games in 2017
AP STATS
(STATS) – After a subpar season, Butler will try to rebound in its 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Tuesday.
It includes five home games at the Butler Bowl, beginning Sept. 16 against Taylor. Within the Pioneer Football League, the Bulldogs will host Drake (Sept. 30), Jacksonville (Oct. 14), Campbell (Oct. 21) and Valparaiso (Nov. 11).
Last season, coach Jeff Voris’ squad finished 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the PFL.
2017 Butler Schedule
Sept. 2, at Illinois State
Sept. 9, at Franklin
Sept. 16, Taylor
Sept. 23, at San Diego*
Sept. 30, Drake*
Oct. 7, at Morehead State*
Oct. 14, Jacksonville*
Oct. 21, Campbell*
Oct. 28, at Dayton*
Nov. 4, at Stetson*
Nov. 11, Valparaiso*
* – Pioneer Football League game