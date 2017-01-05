Brooks Ellis Gets 2017 NFL Combine Invitation

Brooks Ellis joins Keon Hatcher as the second Arkansas football player to get an invite to the 2017 NFL Combine.

Linebacker, Brooks Ellis and wide receiver, Keon Hatcher have been invited to the NFL Combine this year. Although there will probably be more as the Combine gets closer, so far they are the only two players to have an invite.

Ellis will be the most missed member of this Arkansas defense heading into next season. His 102 tackles last season and 83 this season were enough to lead the team in tackles two years in a row. Ellis always at least gave Arkansas a chance.

He isn’t fast but he does bring something this team will need next year more than ever. Leadership. Ellis was the quarterback for this past season’s Hog defense. He was one of the few seniors this year that were quality leaders and motivational players for their fellow players.

Brooks is more than just a leader on the field. This season he earned a spot on the SEC Community Service Team. His community service, local and statewide, included helping with relief for the tornado that devastated Mayflower and volunteering to help with supplies for the floods in Baton Rouge this year.

Other post season awards this year are an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Also for his work in the classroom, he received CoSIDA Academic All-American first team honors.

Whether it be on the field or off, any NFL team will be happy with the leadership and dedication Brooks Ellis brings to a team. Best of luck and congratulations to Brooks. Thanks for everything you did for our Hogs. Woo pig!

