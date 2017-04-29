Broncos pick Langley yet another FCS cornerback

(STATS) – The Denver Broncos’ selection of Lamar cornerback Brendan Langley at the NFL Draft on Friday night in Philadelphia kept the production line moving for the most-drafted position from the FCS level this decade.

Langley, who the Broncos used the 101st overall pick on in the third round, became the 18th FCS cornerback selected since 2010. No other position is close to matching that total.

The 6-foot, 201-pound Langley is a press corner who played at Georgia originally before spending his final two seasons at Lamar. At the NFL Combine, he was clocked in 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash and his 22 reps on the 225-pound bench press were the most among cornerbacks.

“At his best in press coverage,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. “He shows the ability to make plays on the ball – when he’s off as well. Decent ball skills, somewhat of a straight-line speed guy, but a willing tackler, (displays) consistency.

“He needs to be developed. I think he’s the guy when you’re talking about corners who can’t be forced in with the Denver Broncos, he needs a little more time.”

While earning second-team STATS FCS All-America honors last year, Langley had 43 tackles, six interceptions and seven pass breakups, and he forced one fumble. He also returned two punt returns for touchdowns in a Southland Conference game against Incarnate Word.

Lamar discontinued its football program after the 1989 season before restarting it in 2010. Langley became the school’s first draft pick since the Phoenix Cardinals took wide receiver Tyrone Shavers in the sixth round in 1990.