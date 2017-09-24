Briscoe, Stewart lead SHSU to 66-17 drubbing of Nicholls (Sep 23, 2017)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) Jeremiah Briscoe threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns with Nathan Stewart catching seven for 147 yards and two scores as Sam Houston State opened Southland Conference play with a dominating 66-17 win over Nicholls on Saturday night.

Javin Webb rushed for 85 yards as SHSU (3-0, 1-0) piled up 619 yards in total offense, while limiting Nicholls (2-2, 1-1) to 307 yards.

The Bearkats started fast as Briscoe hit Stewart on a 56-yard scoring strike on the second play of the game. Remus Bulmer ran for a 38-yard score in the first quarter and SHSU scored 24 points in the second period to lead 38-3 going into the break.

The Bearkats’ Yedidiah Louis caught three passes, giving him 230 in his career to become the all-time conference leader.

Sam Houston State, starting 3-0 for two straight seasons for just the third time in its history, has won 11 straight against Nichols.

