Brett Neilon Signs with USC Football on Signing Day 2017

The center of the future for USC’s 2017 recruiting class is in. Four-star Brett Neilon officially signed his letter of intent with the Trojans on Signing Day.

The Army All-American has been a steady commit to the Trojans since June of last year when he picked USC over Washington and Michigan.

As one of USC’s more active recruiters, it’s no surprise that his LOI is in without much drama.

Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @brettn110! The OC OL grew up in Tokyo but went to the same HS as USC Heisman-winner Carson Palmer. #F1GH7ON pic.twitter.com/pUKXWqP4pa — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 1, 2017

The Skinny

Neilon is a four-star prospect and the nation’s second-best center according to the 247Sports composite. He stands 6-foot-2, weighs 280 pounds and excels as a run blocker, using his strength to clear the way through defenders.

Where He Fits

USC is bringing in a full offensive line class, but Neilon is the only center among those signees, most of whom project as tackles or guards.

It would be a surprise to see him play early given the Trojans current depth at center. In addition to returning starter Nico Falah, Toa Lobendahn is slated to return from his knee injury and has experience playing at nearly every position on the line.

Meanwhile guard Chris Brown has taken snaps at center in practice while redshirt sophomore Cole Smith has spent two years developing.

In that sense, Neilon is one for the future at center, unless he makes the move to guard along the way.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Toa Lobendahn

Brett Neilon lacks the size of a Ryan Kalil and isn’t quite as polished as Jeff Byers, but like Toa Lobendahn, comes to USC as a capable technically sound center that could move to guard for playing time if need be.

