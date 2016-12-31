Bret Bielema Says “It’s Not Alright To Accept This”

In his Belk Bowl post-game press conference, Bret Bielema apologized to fans for his team’s performance.

One could write a book on Bret Bielema’s press conferences, even if they only stuck to this season’s. This season didn’t have the comedy we were all getting used to from Bielema. Instead, it was more reminiscent of his first season’s talks to the media and fans.

His Belk Bowl post-game presser pretty well sums up exactly what I am talking about. In his opening dialog to the media, Bielema made a point to apologize to the fans for the performance of his team during the game.

“I am very very disappointed. I apologize to the people who made the trip, you know the fans, the families; we couldn’t close this thing out because I know it meant a lot to them. We had a couple guys speak up at the end of my talk in there about guys moving on and guys coming back and what we need to do moving forward because it’s not alright to accept this”

I would have to go back and rewatch all his post-game talks to remember the number of times I heard “it’s not alright” or “it was unacceptable” this season. I know there were a few along these lines. This is not what you want to hear from your coach multiple times a year.

Bielema said that he will be looking at everything about his program and even his staff over the next couple weeks. You can expect some shake-ups to come but until then, “I’m sorry” will just have to do. Woo pig.

