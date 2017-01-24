Bret Bielema Is Scared Of Nick Saban

Bret Bielema isn’t offering a scholarship to a recruit from the state of Arkansas that Nick Saban and Alabama have made an offer to, and it’s upsetting some Hog fans.

Is Bret Bielema scared of Alabama and Nick Saban? Bielema isn’t offering a scholarship to a player from the state of Arkansas that Alabama and Nick Saban have made offers to.

@RedZone921 @cj_reno6 The state of Arkansas will have 4 recruits going to Bama, FSU(offered), OU & Mizzou. None offered by Arkansas. — Chris Reed (@____Reed____) January 24, 2017

@cj_reno6 @RedZone921 Powell (Mizzou), Byers (Bama), Thompson (FSU), and Norwood (OU). Thompson hasn't committed to FSU yet, but a lean. — Chris Reed (@____Reed____) January 24, 2017

Akial Beyers lives about a mile from Arkansas’ stadium in Fayetteville, but the hogs haven’t offered him a scholarship.

Some Hog fans are getting really upset with Bielema.

This ad was in this mornings sports section of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. pic.twitter.com/dJqmv4sY6v — WPS (@FeralHogg) January 22, 2017

Other Hogs say that Aikal didn’t get a scholarship because he talked back to his mom, or doesn’t have the grades to make it at Arkansas. Take it all with a grain of salt though, we all know that crazy conspiracy theories on why anything bad happens to their school are the specialty of the Arkansas fanbase. I head Jon Gruden and this guy are headed to Arkansas to join Bert’s staff…



Despite the crazy theories of the hogs the simplest explanation is usually the truth. Bret Bielema probably just saw that Nick Saban was recruiting Aikal and knew that he couldn’t compete. After all, there’s no refs to complain to in recruiting.

@Scott_Sanders23 @UArkBarstool @SEC_Chad @BoroBoy_90 do you think there's a reason Bama at least offers him? Arkansas needs the talent…. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJacksonWPS) January 24, 2017

There’s a reason, and that reason goes cluck, cluck, cluck. It sounds like Bielema is just afraid to have to go head to head with Alabama on a top state recruit. It’s better to claim that the kid isn’t someone you wanted than to lose another big recruit to Alabama. Bielema is following the North Korean Government templete for saving face. BRET BIELEMA NUMBER ONE BEST RECRUITER BIG TIME GO FOREVER WIN!

Les Miles is gone, and clearly Bret Bielema is the new clown prince of the SEC.

@ClayTravisBGID watch Beilema instegate Cam Robinson, fake like he was shoved, then dance a jig to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/DYSSZdEkOM — Anthony Jacks (@Coach_Jacks) October 12, 2015

I sure hope Bielema didn’t eat at the KFC today for lunch, because that would be cannibalism.

I can’t wait to see all the “wait ’till next years” and “he just didn’t have Arkansas character” excuses from Arkansas fans in the comments and on Facebook.

What do you think? Why hasn’t Bret Bielema offered a scholarship to Akial Beyers? Tell us about it on Facebook or in the comments.

