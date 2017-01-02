Brent Musburger wishes Joe Mixon well in NFL, fires back at critics on air

ESPN broadcaster Brent Musberger fired back at criticism of his comments regarding Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon during Monday night’s Suger Bowl broadcast.

Early on in the game, Musberger brought up Mixon’s suspension for punching a female student in 2014, leaving her with several broken bones in her face, and wished the sophomore well in the future.

“Let’s hope that this young man makes the most of his [second] chance and goes on to have a career in the National Football League,” he said.

• Video: Fans chant ‘He hits women’ at Joe Mixon during Sugar Bowl

I rewound this to make sure I wasn't being too tough on Brent. Nope. It's even worse the second time. This is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/QAoikxck9G — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) January 3, 2017

Many were critical of the comments online, and apparently some tweets were brought to the attention of Musberger. He snapped back by calling Mixon’s assault “brutal and uncalled for,” but said he “pulls for people with second chances” and hoped the Oklahoma running back might use his assault case to prevent more from happening.

Brent Musburger has a message for the people of Twitter who had a problem with him wishing Joe Mixon well in the NFL.#SugarBowl https://t.co/uR8VlRV9Yx — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 3, 2017

Video of Mixon hitting Molitor was released in December after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled it public record. He accepted an “Alford Plea” to the misdemeanor charge of acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.

Mixon publicly apologized for the incident two weeks ago.

He hit the 100-yard mark in the fourth quarter of the game.

This article originally appeared on