Breakdown of FCS draft picks in the 2010s

(STATS) – Among the FCS selections in the NFL draft, the decade has belonged to the cornerbacks and the power conferences.

This comes from the 145 players who have been selected from 70 schools in the 2010s – an average of 18 per year.

No position has been picked more frequently than cornerback. The 28 include two in last week’s draft, Lamar’s Brendan Langley (Broncos) in the third round and San Diego’s Jamal Agnew (Lions) in the fifth.

With 15 picks, offensive tackle and linebacker have been the second-most drafted positions. This year’s picks included three tackles – Bucknell’s Julie’n Davenport (Texans, fourth round), Alabama State’s Jylan Ware (Raiders, seventh) and Villanova’s Brad Seaton (Titans, seventh) – and one linebacker – Eastern Washington’s Samson Ebukam (Rams, fourth).

Other positions in double figures this decade: wide receiver and defensive end with 14 each, and defensive tackle, offensive guard and safety with 10 each.

CAA Football and the Southern Conference have the most selections with 22 each, followed by the Big Sky and Missouri Valley conferences with 20 and 18, respectively.

The school leaders are Montana and Appalachian State (now an FBS program) with seven selections each. Eastern Washington, South Carolina State and William & Mary have five each, and Central Arkansas, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina (rising to FBS in 2017), North Dakota State, Samford and Tennessee State four each.

Only 15 FCS players were selected this year, but Alabama State, Bucknell, Drake, Grambling State, Lamar, North Carolina A&T, San Diego and Youngstown State all had their first choice of the decade.