Brandon Pili Signs with USC Football on Signing Day 2017

The nose tackle of the future for USC’s 2017 recruiting class is in. Brandon Pili officially signed his letter of intent with the Trojans on Signing Day.

Pili, a three-star defensive tackle, committed to USC at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 21. Though many expected him to pick Oregon State over the Trojans, the Alaska-product opted to head south to Los Angeles.

Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @BrandonPili! Pili prepped in Oregon, but he comes to USC from Anchorage, Alaska. #F1GH7ON pic.twitter.com/hjF5b5h3zs — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 1, 2017

The Skinny

Checking in at an athletic 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Pili is an intriguing project on the defensive front.

He ranks No. 41 among defensive tackles nationally, but his lack of accolades can be somewhat linked back to a lack of exposure. Pili transferred to Westview High School in Portland, Oregon to increase his opportunities to be seen after growing up in Alaska.

The move paid off as he garnered offers from USC, Notre Dame and other Division I programs.

Where He Fits

Pili’s highlight reel includes a 20-yard run, which is no small feat for a 300-pounder. There’s no questioning his athleticism, but he still does need time to develop.

Even though USC has depth concerns on the defensive line, expect Pili to redshirt in 2017 while he learns how to harness his natural size, strength and explosiveness.

The Trojans have high hopes that Pili can become a key figure at nose tackle. It’ll just take some time until he gets there.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Sedrick Ellis

When you simply look at huge, yet remarkably athletic and fast defensive tackles, it’s Sedrick Ellis that comes to mind. That’s what Brandon Pili’s game is, though unlike Ellis, he’s still needing a fair amount of development, and it’s the nose tackle position that awaits his name.

