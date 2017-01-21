Brandon Pili Commits to the 2017 USC Football Recruiting Class

Three-star defensive tackle Brandon Pili announced his commitment to the 2017 USC football recruiting class on Saturday at the Polynesian Bowl.

The Trojans added another important big body to the 2017 class as Brandon Pili picked USC at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawai’i.

The Alaska-product by way of Portland Oregon was choosing between the Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers, but USC ultimately won the battle.

Pili is a three-star recruit and the No. 60 defensive tackle in the class, but at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds his size made him a big target, literally and figuratively, for the Trojans in 2017.

USC’s defensive line depth, particularly at nose tackle, has been a particular worry during this recruiting cycle.

The graduation of Utah transfer Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and the transfer of Noah Jefferson, leaves the Trojans with a dearth of size in the trenches.

Though Pili wouldn’t be expected to play immediately at USC, his addition still bolsters the overall outlook for the Trojans up front with his size and potential to contribute down the line.

USC isn’t looking to stop with Pili either.

The Trojans snagged an official visit from Washington defensive tackle commit Marlon Tuipulotu this weekend while also hosting four-star DT Jay Tufele from Utah. Last week, a trio of defensive line targets, Aubrey Solomon, Javon Kinlaw and Neil Farrell were also on campus.

USC’s 2017 class currently stands with 17 commits, including Pili, leaving at least six scholarships left to fill. If the likes of Jalen McKenzie blueshirt or Pili himself blueshirt, that could open room for even more.

This article originally appeared on