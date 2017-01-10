Brandon Facyson Returning For Senior Season

The Hokies star cornerback has made a big decision and it’s not to enter the NFL Draft.

Brandon Facyson told his hometown paper that he would be returning to Virginia Tech for his senior season. If Facyson would have elected to enter the NFL Draft it would have been likely that he was going to be drafted late in the third round or early fourth round according to walterfootball.com.

“One of my decisions to come back to Virginia Tech is because I feel like I have room to grow. I wanted to improve my draft stock, but also the stock of this team,” Facyson said.

Facyson started all 14 games for the first time in his career last season, finishing with 48 tackles and a team-high 11 pass breakups. The junior has appeared in 42 games in his Tech career, starting 36 of those games.

Reports were that Facyson was said to be leaning towards leaving early for the draft. He’s already graduated with a degree in biology. With Facyson returning it will bolster a stout secondary in 2017.

In the Belk Bowl against Arkansas, Facyson went on to lead the team in tackles with 10 tackles with seven of them being solo and three being assisted. With Facyson returning to Virginia Tech his draft stock could easily go from a second or third rounder to an early first round pick if he was to have a big season.

