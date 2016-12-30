Bowl Games: Big Day for SEC Football After Slow Start

SEC football has not looked great in bowl games in the early going, but as the top tier teams start to take the field we should see some wins for the conference.

Georgia and Tennessee will both play their bowl games today for the SEC conference, which is not 1-4 this bowl season.

South Carolina made a valiant comeback against a very good South Florida team in the Birmingham Bowl, but ultimately lost in overtime. Meanwhile, Arkansas was up 24-0 at halftime on Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl before the Hokies scored 35 unanswered points in the second half.

It’s safe to say that the conference is in desperate need of some wins today from the Western side of the conference.

Let’s see if the SEC can right the ship today:

Georgia vs. TCU – 11 a.m. CT – ESPN – AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Speaking of Arkansas, they came up with a big upset win earlier in the season when they beat TCU. It would end up being a disappointing season for the Horned Frogs who only won six games.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kenny Hill is a weapon at quarterback though throwing for over 3,000 yards.

As for Georgia, we’ll season if Kirby Smart can put a bow on his first year as a head coach. Things certainly started out shaky, but the Bulldogs finished strong and quarterback Jacob Eason continues to get better.

Plus, both running backs will be back next year and should be ready to go in this game.

Prediction: Georgia – 27 TCU – 21

Stanford vs. North Carolina – 1 CT – CBS – Hyundai Sun Bowl

This is usually one of my favorite games to watch for no other reason than I love the backdrop of the stadium with the mountains shooting up all over the place.

The big story in this game will be Stanford playing without do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey, and how will the Cardinal find any offense without him.

North Carolina had a another solid year in the ACC, and can keep up the momentum of the conference with a big win over a Pac 12 school.

Prediction: North Carolina – 31 Stanford – 21

Nebraska vs. Tennessee – 2:30 CT – ESPN – Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

You can try and sugarcoat this season all you want for Volunteer fans, but it was a disappointment. In a season where you beat Georgia and Florida and still don’t win the West is a complete joke.

Still, Tennessee has a shot to win nine games. And I will say, no one – except Florida – has suffered as many big injuries this year as Tennessee. If they’re healthy this game should be no problem for the Voluteers.

While bowl games don’t mean much, the hot seat will crank up a notch for Butch Jones if they lose this game.

Prediction: Tennessee – 42 Nebraska – 24

South Alabama vs. Air Force – 4:30 CT – ASN – Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

I don’t know much about either team other than South Alabama beat Mississippi State to start the year and that was cool.

Air Force had a very impressive year with wins over Navy and Boise State, but a 3-game losing streak in the middle of the season kept it from being an even greater season. The Falcons have four guys that rushed for over 600 yards this year.

Prediction: Air Force – 28 South Alabama 20

Michigan vs. Florida State – 7 CT – ESPN – Capital One Orange Bowl

This is a game I have been looking forward to for a while. Michigan just missed out on the College Football Playoffs by choking against Ohio State – and also with some help from the refs.

Florida State got blown out by Louisville earlier in the season and were pretty much forgotten after that game. Their other two losses were by a combined five points. This is still a very good team with a talented freshman quarterback in Deondre Francois, and one of the best running backs in the nation in Dalvin Cook.

Meanwhile, Michigan plays some of the best defense in the country and will try to wear you down. They did lose two of their last three games, and the offense is nothing to write home about.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch.

Prediction: Michigan – 24 Florida State – 21

