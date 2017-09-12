Boston College to stick with frosh QB Brown for Notre Dame
BOSTON (AP) Boston College coach Steve Addazio says he will stick with freshman quarterback Anthony Brown to start this week’s game against Notre Dame.
Brown was pulled from Saturday’s 34-10 loss to Wake Forest in the third quarter after throwing his third interception. He was replaced by Darius Wade, a senior who’s been a backup all four seasons.
Addazio noted on Monday that two of the interceptions were tipped by the receiver. The coach said: ”Anthony’s ready to rock and roll. He’s our quarterback, and we’re looking to him to get going.”
Addazio had held off on announcing the starter for the Week 1 matchup with Northern Illinois until game time. Notre Dame arrives at the battle of Catholic schools having lost to No. 15 Georgia 20-19 and falling out of the rankings.
—
More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED