Boston College lands top running back A.J. Dillon
BOSTON (AP) Boston College coach Steve Addazio thinks running back A.J. Dillon could be the best player ever recruited by the Eagles.
Dillon was the No. 1 player in New England, and he would help an offense that has struggled. He was coached by former BC captain Paul Zukauskas, who was a seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns.
Other things to know:
Top 25 Class: No
Best in class: A.J. Dillon, RB, Connecticut.
Best of the rest: Caleb Stoneburner, a 6-foot-4 receiver from Dublin, Ohio, who is the brother of NFL tight end Jake Stoneburner.
Late addition: QB Matt McDonald
One that got away: LB T.J. Gardner
How they’ll fit in: BC struggled on offense the past two seasons despite a potent defense. Eleven of the 20 signees are on offense, including quarterbacks E.J. Perry and Tate Haynes.
—
For the full list: http://www.bceagles.com/news/2017/1/31/football-2017-national-signingday.aspx
—
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25