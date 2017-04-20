Boston College hires Ohio State’s Jarmond as AD

BOSTON (AP) Boston College has hired Martin Jarmond as its new athletic director.

Jarmond was the deputy AD at Ohio State and chief of staff for Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith. He succeeds Brad Bates, who is leaving to become a consultant.

Jarmond was a member of the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Advisory Group and the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee. The native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, had previously worked at Michigan State.

The Ohio State athletic program included around 1,100 athletes in 36 Division I sports, with a budget of $170 million. Jarmond was the Buckeyes sport administrator for football, men’s basketball, baseball, and men’s and women’s golf.

Boston College has 750 athletes in 31 varsity sports.