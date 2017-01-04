Bobby Shunarah Starts Lawsuit For Fans Butthurt By Alabama

In these hilarious videos a well known Alabama litigator is starting an all new class action lawsuit for those butthurt by Alabama Football.

If you’re from Alabama you know about the Alexander Shunnarah and his law firm, you can’t go three miles and not see half a dozen billboards for them after all. What you might not know is that there’s a second smaller law firm headed up by Bobby Shunarah.

Alexander Shunnarah helps those who have been hurt in accidents, but Bobby Shunarah helps those that have been hurt by Alabama Football. This is of course a very lucrative field because Alabama Football has made countless fans from countless fanbases butthurt.

Check out these compelling commericals for the Bobby Shunarah lawfirm.

But wait, there’s more!

I can’t wait to see a Bobby Shunarah billboard on I-65, or perhaps they should up one up right outside Clemson? I really hope that we get another Bobby Shunarah video after the National Championship.

These videos of course come from friend of the site Bobby Wesson. Bobby is of course known for his hilarious Alabama videos, but these might be our favorites.

If you’re a college football fan and you’re not following Bobby Wesson on Facebook I don’t know what you’re doing with your life. Bobby’s videos and antics could make even the meanest defensive lineman smile. The guy is a very talented comedian and he loves Alabama football as much as you do, that’s a winning combination.

If you want even more fun from Bobby check out his Ohio State Buckeyes highlight video, he’s got highlights from both the Fiesta Bowl and the Big 10 Championship Game!

What do you think? Do you have some favorite moments from Alabama’s season? Share them with us on Facebook or in the comments below.

