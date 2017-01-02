Bob Stoops: ‘We’re Going to Need to Tackle Well and Be Physical’

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops knows better than anyone that for his team to win the Sugar Bowl for a second time in four season the Sooners must run the football and stop Auburn from doing the same.

The two keys are the same for both OU and Auburn in the 83rd annual Sugar Bowl: run the football and stop the run. Everything else in the game will stem from that very simple formula.

The Big 12-champion Sooners are playing in their 50th postseason bowl game all-time and looking for their sixth win in eight Sugar Bowl appearances.

“Every year, it’s important to win your last game,” said Stoops in a press conference held on Sunday on the eve of this season’s New Year Six Sugar Bowl contest between No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 14 Auburn. “It makes for a better, you know, out of season.”

The OU head coach was asked about the challenge of slowing down Auburn’s outstanding running game:

“They’ve (Auburn) got a lot of motion. A lot of distractions to try to get you out of your space or get your eyes in the wrong place, with a big physical back (Kamryn Pettway) that is back and healthy,” Stoops said. “That’s another challenge just with his strength and size.

“It will take a lot of discipline defensively to be where we need to be. Then we’re going to need to tackle well and be physical.” –OU head coach Bob Stoops

“It will take a lot of discipline defensively to be where we need to be, and then we’re going to need to tackle well and be physical.

The Oklahoma offensive line is going to face and equally strong challenge going toe to toe with a big, strong and highly talented Auburn defensive front when the Sooners have the ball.

“Our (offensive) line has done an excellent job through the year of jelling as we went through the season, (and) got better and better,” Stoops said to reporters on Sunday. “We’re going to face a great defensive line. Two guys that really stick out there are (Carl) Lawson and (Montravius) Adams. But all the guys that rotate in there with them really do an excellent job; so very physical and active up front.

“In the end, it gets down to blocking, tackling and executing,” said the Sooner head coach of 18 seasons.

On Monday night, the team that performs these fundamental skills best will be celebrating after a Sugar Bowl win.

This article originally appeared on