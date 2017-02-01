Bob Stoops Signs His Best Football Recruiting Class Since 2010

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops likes what he sees, and well he should. The Sooners on National Signing Day in college football locked in commitments from 16 additional members of the class of 2017 to go along with the 11 that are already on campus and enrolled in school.

According to Rivals.com, Oklahoma’s 2017 recruiting class ranks sixth in the country. That is the Sooners’ highest ranking since 2010, when Oklahoma was rated by Rivals as the seventh best class in the country.

That 2010 class included such future NFL stars as wide receiver Kenny Stills, defensive back Tony Jefferson, cornerback Aaron Colvin and defensive end Geneo Grissom.

Eighteen of the 27 recruits that makeup the Sooner’ 2017 class are rated as four stars. By contrast, 16 of the 29 recruits in the OU class of 2010 were rated as four-star prospects.

(Be sure to see Sixto Ortiz’s StormininNorman article reviewing the 2017 Oklahoma football recruiting class in greater detail.)

The 2017 Oklahoma recruiting class does an excellent job of filling positions of need and the distribution is equal on offense (13) and defense (13), with one special teams recruit ( a punter).

The class includes four offensive lineman and three each at wide receiver, running back, linebacker, corner back and defensive end. There is also one quarterback, two safeties, two tight ends and two defensive linemen.

From a geographic standpoint, the 2017 class is from nine different states, the largest contingent (11) call Texas home. The Sooners picked up four from the state of Oklahoma. Three of the recruits are from California, three from North Carolina, two from Louisiana, and one each from Georgia, Florida, Missouri and Arkansas.

