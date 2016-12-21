Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops: Joe Mixon would be dismissed if punch happened now

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said Wednesday that had the events surrounding Joe Mixon’s 2014 punch of a woman happened today, he would have been dismissed from the team.

Stoops spoke to media for the first time since video of Mixon punching Amelia Molitor was released last week. Stoops said he offered Mixon the opportunity to transfer after the incident, and that he wished the video had been released immediately.

He said he believes the world has changed since the incident, and that Mixon would have been off the team right away. He said he hoped Mixon could redeem himself. “There’s no recovering from these incidents anymore.”

Mixon’s attorneys chose to release the video after the city of Norman was set to make it public.

This article originally appeared on