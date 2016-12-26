UConn head coach Bob Diaco fired after three seasons

Connecticut announced the team has relieved head coach Bob Diaco of his duties after three seasons, effective January 2.

“This is obviously not the way I had hoped things would turn out, but I appreciate having had the opportunity to be here at UConn,” Diaco said in a statement. “I thank the administration, staff and fans of the UConn Football program for their passion and support over these three years. Most importantly, I want to say how much I love the players on this team and will be rooting for their success. I know that there are great things to come for all of them.”

The Huskies went 3–9 in 2016. In three seasons under Diaco, the team compiled a 11–26 record. Before arriving at UConn, Diaco served as the Notre Dame defensive coordinator and won the Frank Broyles Award in 2012 as the nation's top assistant.

Diaco's contract includes a $3.4 million buyout if he was let go in 2017.

“I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success,” athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “I am grateful to Coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program and certainly wish them future success.”

