Bison recruits arriving from 10 states

(STATS) – It’s not as though many FCS recruiting classes can be welcomed by the No. 2 selection in an NFL Draft, but there was Carson Wentz welcoming North Dakota State’s 2017 class with a short video on Wednesday.

“There’s been a culture and tradition of excellence that’s been established there,” said the former Bison quarterback, fresh off his rookie season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starter. “And I look forward to watching you guys continue that tradition and building your own legacy.”

Fourth-year coach Chris Klieman welcomed a 25-player class – 16 signees and nine preferred walk-ons. The class came from 10 states, led by eight players from Minnesota and from states as far as California (cornerback Dawson Weber of Elk Grove) and Florida (touted quarterback Holden Hotchkiss of Lakeland, Fla.)

The widespread class is the result of NDSU’s incredible success this decade – an 83-7 record that includes five straight FCS championships from 2011-15. The Bison earned a share of a sixth straight Missouri Valley Football Conference title before falling to James Madison in the national semifinals this past season.

Noah Gindorff, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end from Crosby, Minnesota, may have been the highest-rated recruit in the Bison’s deep class.

North Dakota State 2017 Signing Class

Austin Avery, TE/FB, 6-3, 225, Yorkville, Ill. (Yorkville)

Josh Babicz, TE, 6-5, 228, Barrington, Ill. (Barrington)

Jack Begley, LB, 6-3, 205, Omaha, Neb. (Millard North)

Noah Gindorff, TE, 6-6, 235, Crosby, Minn. (Crosby-Ironton)

Joshua Hayes, S, 6-0, 175, Lakeland, Fla. (Lake Gibson)

Holden Hotchkiss, QB, 6-4, 205, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)

Nash Jensen, OL, 6-4, 350, Maple Grove, Minn. (Osseo)

Logan McCormick, DE, 6-2, 235, Appleton, Wis. (Kimberly)

Tanner Sundt, DE, 6-3, 237, Farmington, Minn. (Farmington)

Lane Tucker, DT, 6-3, 255, Gillette, Wyo. (Campbell County)

Michael Tutsie, S, 5-11, 185, Indianapolis, Ind. (Warren Central)

Spencer Waege, DE, 6-4, 232, South Shore, S.D. (Watertown)

Christian Watson, WR, 6-2, 190, Tampa, Fla. (Plant)

Dawson Weber, CB, 6-1, 189, Elk Grove, Calif. (Pleasant Grove)

Zach Willis, OL, 6-3, 315, Fargo, N.D. (West Fargo)

Seth Wilson, RB, 5-10, 195, Holmen, Wis. (Holmen)

Preferred Walk-on

Max Bautch, LB, 6-1, 205, Ham Lake, Minn. (Blaine)

Brant Bohmert, WR, 5-11, 174, Fargo, N.D. (Northern Cass)

Costner Ching, TE/FB, 6-3, 250, Castlewood, S.D. (Castlewood)

Mason Hofstedt, ATH, 6-0, 185, Cannon Falls, Minn. (Cannon Falls)

Cody Mauch, TE, 6-5, 221, Hankinson, N.D. (Hankinson)

Jake Reinholz, K, 6-2, 175, Fargo, N.D. (Shanley)

Noah Sanders, QB, 6-3, 201, Lakeville, Minn. (Apple Valley)

Andy Voyen, WR, 6-2, 205, Stillwater, Minn. (Mahtomedi)

Carson Yaggie, ATH, 6-2, 181, Breckenridge, Minn. (Breckenridge)