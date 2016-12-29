Birmingham Bowl Live Stream: Watch South Florida vs South Carolina Online

Here’s how you can watch the Birmingham Bowl online live from Birmingham, Alabama between South Florida and South Carolina on December 29.

On one hand South Florida seems to be back as a mid-major power. The Bulls posted ten wins for the first time in school history. Their only losses came to 11th-ranked Florida State and 24th-ranked Temple. That latter loss kept USF from playing for the AAC title, though, and the Bulls just lost their head coach to the Oregon job. The combination of quarterback Quinton Flowers and running back Marlon Mack gave South Florida one of the best rushing attacks in the country. Their reward is a trip to the Birmingham Bowl for a date with an SEC opponent.

That challenger is South Carolina, which returned to bowl eligibility in Will Muschamp’s first season. The Gamecocks had one of the worst offenses in the country, averaging fewer than 20 points per game. A disciplined offense and an opportunistic defense gave South Carolina one of the top ten turnover margins in the nation. Things began to turn around in Columbia once Muschamp burned the redshirt of quarterback Jake Brantley. An injury forced him out against Clemson in the season finale, but an MRI confirmed he should be able to play against the Bulls.

The Birmingham Bowl enters its second decade of operation at Legion Field this season. The past four games have yielded SEC blowouts, but this pairing should provide a much closer contest. Here is how you can watch the Birmingham Bowl online.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Birmingham, AL

Venue: Legion Field

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Key Matchup to Watch: South Carolina’s rushing defense ranks 89th in the country, giving up an average of over 200 yards per game. South Florida averages nearly 300 rushing yards per game led by Flowers and Mack. If the Gamecocks cannot find a way to slow down the USF backfield from gaining large chunks of yardage, this could be the first SEC loss in the Birmingham Bowl since 2011.

