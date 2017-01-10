Bill O’Brien: Raiders’ QB Connor Cook has a future in the NFL

Texans’ head coach Bill O’Brien had some nice things to say about former Spartan quarterback Connor Cook’s first start with the Raiders.

Watching former Spartan quarterback Connor Cook struggle in his first NFL start on the road in the playoffs against the league’s top defense was tough. Oakland was down to Cook and an injured McGloin and chose the former, throwing him to the wolves just two weeks after being activated for the first time.

As expected, Cook didn’t play his best game, completing less than 50 percent of his passes for 161 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Two of those interceptions could have been avoided but the last was completely on him. Despite the performance, the future seems bright for the young gunslinger.

According to Kyle Martin of Raiders.com, Texans’ head coach Bill O’Brien had nothing but nice things to say about the rookie quarterback after his first start.

“I think that the guy’s got a future in this league. I mean he completed some passes. He had some nice plays in there himself. I think our defense makes it difficult on a lot of people. We have a good scheme and more importantly than that we have a bunch of good players and guys that play good team defense.”

O’Brien is right. People have been way too hard on the young quarterback after a shaky performance against the league’s top defense and he did alright for himself. He did throw some picks, but he also made nice plays in the pocket, when given time.

Cook won’t be starting for the Raiders again any time soon, though. Derek Carr will be returning from his leg injury to start the 2017 season and barring another injury to the MVP candidate, Cook will be nothing more than a trade piece.

Although the Texans won the game, you can bet O’Brien probably wishes he had Cook on his roster to mold into a solid NFL starter as Brock Osweiler has been an overwhelming disappointment.

