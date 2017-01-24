Big Week Ahead for Miami Hurricanes at Senior Bowl

Four Miami Hurricanes are in Mobile, Alabama this week to show scouts what they can do and to participate in Saturday’s Senior Bowl.

Punter Justin Vogel, Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, Cornerback/Defensive Back Corn Elder and Guard Danny Isidora are all in Mobile this week. They will be coached by Hue Jackson and the staff of the Cleveland Browns.

The staffs from the teams with the worst records in each conference coach in the Senior Bowl. Fired staffs are not eligible. As such, the John Fox and the Chicago Bears staff will coach the North this season.

The four Hurricanes playing in this year’s game matches national runner-up Alabama. Among the players from the Crimson Tide is Tight End O.J. Howard. Howard is considered one of the top Tight End in this year’s draft.

Miami Tight End David Njoku should also be one of the first tight ends selected. he is ineligible for the Senior Bowl as a redshirt sophomore. He was able to declare for the draft because he has been in school for three years.

Vogel had an outstanding season and career at Miami. He joined Mark Richt and Brad Kaaya at the ACC Kickoff in July as the team’s defensive representative. Vogel was first team preseason All-ACC and second team All-ACC this year.

He had the highest average of his career this season, averaging 43.8 yards per punt. He finished the 2016 season forcing 33 fair catches, had 20 punts inside the 20, 16 of 50 or more yards and just two touchbacks.

CBS Sports listed Vogel as the third best Punter in this year’s draft. He is expected to be taken in the seventh round or signed as a free agent.

Jenkins was Miami’s third leading tackler this season. He finished with 76 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and seven passes defensed. His best game this season came in the loss to North Carolina. Jenkins finished with 14 tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Jenkins is listed as the sixth best free safety in this year’s draft and is projected to be picked in the fourth or fifth round. He is listed as the 149th best overall player.

Elder earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Year this season. He led the Hurricanes with 12 pass break ups, had 69 tackles, 49 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Elder was selected first team All-ACC by the Coaches.

Elder is listed as the 23rd best cornerback in this year’s draft. Like Jenkins he is expected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round. Elder’s 12 passes defensed led Miami and was seventh in the ACC.

Isidora is listed as the tenth best guard in the 2017 draft and is projected to be selected in the fourth of fifth round. Isidora was named second team All-ACC by the coaches this season.

The opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl in front of two staffs that desperately need an influx of talent will be beneficial for the four Hurricanes in the game. The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Kickoff is at 2:30pm EST on the NFL Network.

This article originally appeared on